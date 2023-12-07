BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus is hosting its 46th annual Christmas concert called “A Christmas Quilt” on Saturday, December 9th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 10th at 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

“Where we’re having our concert, has a quilters club and they do all kinds of ministry and outreach in donating quilts and selling quilts and putting that money toward their ministry. And so they’re going to have some quilts on display at our concert. But then as I thought about it, a lot of times we quilt together our Christmas experience. So we’ve got music about snow, music about light, music about the birth of Christ, music about family and home. And we’ve got guests coming in. So it’s all kinds of different parts of Christmas,” said Tom Porter, Chorus Director.

Porter was one of the founding members of the chorus and has been the director for 31 years.

“We have people who are new members of the chorus with us, and we have people who have been here for a number of years,” he said.

The concert is free and open to the public, so anyone can join in the spirit of the season. The concert will also be live-streamed on the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus Facebook page.

Get more information on the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus online. Follow the chorus on Instagram and Facebook for updates.