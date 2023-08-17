BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The library is mostly known for books, but it offers so much more. Board games, disc golf sets, fishing poles, life jackets, and more are available to check out at the Bismarck Public Library.

If you are interested in checking out any of these items, simply stop by the library and ask a staff member about it and they will guide you in the process.

The library also hosts events and activities and also offers free services throughout the year. Librarypalooza is happening tonight. This event features live music, free hotdogs, Dippin’ Dots, and much more. Other upcoming activities are book clubs, Lego Club, classes on how you can stay safe online, game nights, and genealogy classes. Members also get free access to ancestry.com.

Check out the Bismarck Public Library online for more information.