BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You’ve probably heard the old saying that North Dakota has two seasons, winter and road construction. There are a lot of road construction projects going on in the 701 this summer and in particular, in Bismarck.

One of the big projects in Bismarck worked on this summer we’re improvements on Bismarck Expressway. This project included the resurfacing of the roadway, realigning of the Washington Street intersection, and some sidewalk and pedestrian improvements. There was also a similar project on South 9th Street.

This summer, State Street has also been covered with traffic barrels and cones. This was one of the more comprehensive projects for the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) this year. It included concrete pavement repair, signals, lighting, turn lane improvements, sidewalks, and storm sewers.

Some may wonder why improvements need to be made. There isn’t a simple answer to that, but it comes down to traffic counts, projections, studying intersections, and what would make that roadway and intersection function better.

Not all road construction projects around town are overseen by the NDDOT, however. Some of them are city or county projects. Most of these projects are planned to be wrapped up this fall.

You can find all NDDOT road construction on this map, or download the ND Roads app that will help guide you on your trip.