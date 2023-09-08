BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Getting into a back-to-school routine can be stressful for kids, but there are things parents can do to help with the transition back into the classroom.

The Innovation School is a private Kindergarten through 8th-grade school in Bismarck that is in its seventh year of operation. Instead of emphasizing grade levels, the school structures based on development and mixes the older kids with the younger ones. This provides leadership roles that push real-life skills. The focus of the school is on STEM, innovation, and out of the box thinking, and flexibility.

“It’s a great little school in Bismarck that gives families the opportunity to learn in new and different ways,” said Heidi Woods, Executive Director of Innovation School. “We have our four ‘Ps’, Projects, Passion, Peers, and Play. So we really focus on those four areas for kids.”

Regardless of the school kids are returning to, heading back into the classroom can be difficult for some. Woods recommends to parents that they talk openly with their children, practice autonomy and choice with them, and follow the child’s lead on their interests.

Learn more about Innovation School online.