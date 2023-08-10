BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Arian Mackner is Miss North Dakota for America Strong 2023 and will be competing on the national stage this month in Las Vegas. Photo Courtesy of Arian Mackner

Her pageant journey began when she worked as a caregiver and was introduced to one of her client’s best friends, who happened to be a pageant director. The director saw the potential and talked Mackner into doing the pageant. She not only tried it out for the first time but won.

Mackner’s platform is “Smash the Stigma” with the goal of educating about and getting others to join her in smashing the stigma that those with mental health and disabilities have.

“There is a lot of stigma around those with mental health and mental disabilities,” said Mackner. “I fully believe there needs to be more education, more outreach, to get our voices out there. I’m now able to get my voice out and smash the stigma.”

Learn more about Miss North Dakota for America Strong here. Follow Mackner’s journey on Instagram.