BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Farmers markets are a sure sign of summertime in the 701. Starting June 3rd, you can enjoy all the offerings of BisMarket. The local farmers market showcases growers and makers from across western North Dakota. You can also enjoy live entertainment and events for all ages.

BisMarket will be held every Saturday starting June 3rd through October (Weather permitting) at Kiwanis Park in Bismarck located at 318 S Washington St.

For more information on BisMarket, check out their website.