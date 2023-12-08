BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The man known as Blue Violin is taking the stage at Belle Mehus on Wednesday, December 13. The performance, Candlelight Christmas, will feature Christopher Vuk, also known as Blue Violin, playing his style of Christmas music on his violins along with some stories from his travels.

Vuk has been playing violin for most of his life and has extensive experience as a touring musician.

“I started when I was five years old,” said Vuk. “Violin just really became a part of who I was and who I am.”

Vuk eventually became the 1st violinist of the Boston String Quartet, a contemporary classical ensemble. He took a break from being a touring musician while his children were young, but about a year ago he decided to get back into taking his blend of music around the country.

This unique Christmas concert is for the entire family. You can get tickets for Blue Violin’s performance at the Belle Mehus here.

Learn more about Blue Violin on his website. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram for updates, and check out his music on YouTube and Spotify.