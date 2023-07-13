CROSS RANCH STATE PARK, ND (KXNET) An upcoming event provides a way to run or walk a 5k, eat good food, and listen to live music all while supporting cancer awareness. The 11th annual Bluegrass Goes Pink will take place at Cross Ranch State Park on July 29 and will feature the bluegrass band, Cotton Wood.

The annual event was inspired as a one-time concert in memory of Jill Wiese’s sister Barb. Since its inception, the event has since evolved from a concert into an all-day event featuring music, a fun 5k, and food. Those attending are encouraged to wear the color pink.

“97 cents of every dollar raised go right back to the patients,” said Sara Kelsch, marketing director at Bismarck Cancer Center.

