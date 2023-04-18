Brave the Shave started as a way to support kids who lost their hair during cancer treatments. The organization has since evolved into providing financial support and more to families as they journey through a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Brave the Shave’s Main Event, Jurassic Adventures, will be held this weekend at the Bismarck YMCA. The annual event is the organization’s main source of fundraising and will include people shaving and cutting their hair, inflatables, face painting, and more.

All monies raised go towards helping families affected by childhood cancer.

During our interview with Executive Director Lashae Graf, we learned the story of her 5-year-old son Ashton, who was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma at the age of three in 2020. Lashae and Ashton’s big sister Mikayla are now heavily involved in spreading awareness about childhood cancer, and the effect it has on families. Ashton is doing great, getting scans done every six months.

Lashae says Brave the Shave supports over 150+ families in North Dakota.

As for Ashton’s big sister Mikayla, well she plans to donate a foot of her hair at this year’s Brave the Shave event taking place April 22nd at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA. After her brother was diagnosed, she experienced firsthand what childhood cancer can do to a family and child. Her mom Lashae says Mikalaya has stepped up to the plate for awareness.