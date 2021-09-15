Broadway in Bismarck returns with two shows: “Stomp” and “Simon and Garfunkel”

With the exception of a few stragglers, we're heading out of the summer severe weather season. The activity is usually on the incline starting late May (see below), peaking through June and July, then slowly tapering through August, and usually ending in September. Of course, this is based on 30 years worth of data. Not every year is the same.

Looking to past years, the number of severe thunderstorms warned is all over the place (see below). The highest number of severe thunderstorms warned in this time period was in 2010 at 523. The lowest number of severe storms warned since then was in 2017 at 153. This year, we had 181.