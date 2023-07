BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) An upcoming event at Buckstop Junction will be filled with food vendors, entertainment, demonstrations, and opportunities to see inside the buildings. The annual Hootenanny will take place on August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the event is $5.

The upcoming event aims to raise money for the maintenance of the grounds, upkeep of the buildings, and future expansions and additions to Buckstop Junction.

