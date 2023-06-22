MEDORA, ND (KXNET) Wild horses famously roam the western part of the state in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. However, the National Park Service announced that they have a plan to eliminate these horses along with Longhorn cattle from the park due to the risk of disease the livestock pose to the Bison in the park. They argue that the horses are not truly wild and genetically tied to domestic horses.

Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates (CHWHA) is taking action to save the horses in the park. The group will be hosting the Bully Pulpit Rally in Medora on July 12 & 13 and will feature speakers from all across the United States. These experts will be advocating and educating the public about the importance of the horses in the park. This will include scientific, economic, social, historical, and cultural reasons why the horses should stay.

CHWHA President Chris Kman encourages the public to show up for the rally to show support for the horses.

“We have people coming from as far away as Maryland, Utah”, Kman said. “Just to show support for the horses.”

Visit the Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates website for more information on the horses and the Bully Pulpit Rally.