As the school year winds down, you might be wondering how you can keep your kids active. KX News has partnered with local businesses to send your kids to camp for free.

The Missouri Valley YMCA hosts many options for all ages. Camp Nakota is for kids in 1st grade through 7th grade. The camp runs from June 5- August 11.

Learn more about Camp Nakota here.

Find more programming from the Missouri Valley YMCA here.