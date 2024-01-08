BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission is hosting an event at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck, starting at 6.30 p.m. where everyone is welcome to attend.

“The event is this coming Monday night, a week from today at Trinity at 6:30. As you said, it’s free. There’s going to be root beer floats afterwards. The guest speaker, Representative Hamida Dakane is from Fargo. She’s in the legislature. She came to the United States as an 18-year-old African Muslim woman and has now been elected to the legislature. I’m anxious to hear her perspective on what America and North Dakota looks like. The host, the moderator of the discussion is Joseph McNeil Jr. Now this will be interesting to North Dakota people. Joseph McNeil’s father, Joseph McNeil Sr. sat in at the Woolworth counter in the Civil Rights Movement. He kicked off the Civil Rights Movement in the United States way back in the 60s. And his mother is a descendant, Joseph McNeil’s mother, is a descendant of Sitting Bull. So we have civil rights royalty in North Dakota, along with Byron Knudson, who walked with Dr. King,” said Bill Patrie, a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission.

Patrie is especially passionate about sharing the connections MLK has with North Dakota.

“One exciting story to me, in 1961, the Lutheran Church in North Dakota sponsored 800 Luther League kids to Miami Beach, Florida by train. Can you imagine the logistics? And they heard Dr. King speak. And some of those folks from all that time ago will be there at that event. And some of those folks have gotten the tape of Dr. King’s speech to thousands of Luther League kids from all across America, teenagers. I’ve listened to it and it will just stun you. King wasn’t even 30 years old when he talked to those kids. and 800 kids and it left a lasting legacy on those folks. So I think this is a holiday celebrated for a person who some North Dakota people actually met and walked with. It’s a special event,” said Patrie.