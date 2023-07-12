MANDAN, ND (KXNET) The Morton Mandan Public Library is seeking artists for their Chalk Festival.

“I see it as being an outdoor art museum,” said Shawna Marion, Community Engagement Coordinator for Morton Mandan Public Library.

This is the first-ever Chalk Festival hosted at the library. Artists of all talents and experience are welcome to join in the fun. Each participant will be assigned a sidewalk square in downtown Mandan at Dykshoorn Park. Artists are encouraged to provide their own materials but limited amounts of sidewalk chalk will also be available.

Burgers and brats will be served in the park after the artist’s working hours which ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday July, 18. There will also be live music in the park’s bandshell that evening.

