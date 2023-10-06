BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) “Considering Matthew Shepard” is a production happening tonight at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. This concert musical uses diary entries, news reports, and police reports to tell the story of Matthew Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming who was kidnapped, beaten, and left to die on a fence in rural Wyoming in 1998.

“This piece is about bringing our community together, building our community with love and friendship, and trying to find ways to span the difference of who we are,” said Dr. Jason Thoms, Founder and Artistic Director at Dakota Pro Musica.

Cast members, Ethan Pedersen and Luke Weber performed “The Innocence” from “Considering Matthew Shepard”…

