NEW SALEM, ND (KXNET) One country-rock artist is touring the upper midwest this month, with stops at the Morton County Fair and Sturgis. Frank Fletcher is a musician from southern Alabama who writes songs about his experiences in life. He delivers his country style with a rock edge.

Fletcher said that he started taking guitar lessons at the age of 12 and moved on to playing in bars in his hometown at 14. After years of playing music as a weekend hobby, he decided to take it to the next level.

“About six or seven years ago I got really serious and taking it as a full-time career and traveling nationwide,” said Fletcher. “I like touring and playing in front of people and connecting with the audience.”

Frank Fletcher and his band will be performing in Sturgis throughout the entire bike rally and will headline the Morton County Fair in New Salem on Friday, August 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Learn more about Frank Fletcher and his music here.