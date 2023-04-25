April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Amanda Jueth and Brandee Huwe visited the show to share signs you should look for in an abused child and how you can report that.
Learn more about Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center here.
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Amanda Jueth and Brandee Huwe visited the show to share signs you should look for in an abused child and how you can report that.
Learn more about Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now