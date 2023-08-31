GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) David Snyder is a pianist and composer who is from the 701 but is now based in Los Angeles. He has appeared on America’s Got Talent, opened for Snoop Dogg, and has millions of views on his hilarious TikTok page. He is currently doing a one-man piano tour that started in Los Angeles and is now making its way through North Dakota.

“I grew up in Grand Forks and when I started developing this show, I really wanted to be able to bring it back to the people I grew up with”, said Snyder. “So I am going to be playing at the Empire Arts Center, which is so crazy because I grew up doing musicals there and I did community theater there growing up, and now I get to headline my own show there.”

Snyder’s show is not just the basic, guy playing the piano show. It is a storytelling show, with Snyder telling the story of how he fell in love with the piano. All songs are either his own compositions or renditions that he has created himself. There will be touches of pop, rock, and comedy in the show.

Learn more about Snyder and get tickets to his upcoming shows in Grand Forks or Stanley on his website. You can see all his links, including his TikTok here.