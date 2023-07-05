MINOT, ND (KXNET) The North Dakota State Parade is held annually in conjunction with the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. The event will take place on July 22, starting at 9:15 a.m. So far, this year’s parade has almost 200 entries and there is still room for more.

The theme of the parade always tends to be derived from the Grand Marshal. Being that North Dakota State Paleontologist Emeritus, John W. Hoganson, Ph.D. is this year’s Grand Marshal, the theme is “Diggin’ into North Dakota’s History”.

North Dakota State Parade Chairwoman, Twyla Scott said that parade participants have been using the theme in their announcements and she also expects a few dinosaurs to appear throughout the parade. Parade-goers should expect elaborate floats and displays that showcase North Dakota’s Jurassic history.

Visit the North Dakota State Parade website for more information.