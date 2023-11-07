MINOT, ND (KXNET) Shaunanne Tangney with the Double D-Haw fundraiser raised $15,000 this year at the event, doubling their donation from last year. The Double D-Haw has become one of Minot’s best and biggest breast cancer fundraisers in the community.

The event offers a little something different from other fundraisers. They have a seafood boil, art auction, paddle game and street dance. Tangney says, “We throw a really good party.” Their goal is to double the amount again next year. “That’s putting the double in Double D-Haw in another way,” Tangney says.

