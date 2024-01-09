BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Dr. Melissa McCann is a professional opera singer who serves as an Assistant Professor of Music at the University of Mary and she’s had an interest in singing opera for quite some time.

“I have always loved opera since I was a little girl,” McCann recalled, “but I started taking formal lessons when I was about 16. Then, I went to university to study singing for 10 years, and then I was able to get the position at the University of Mary, Now teach other students exactly what I learned.”

McCann says there will be classical music and a few surprises in Friday’s performance and that as much as she loves being on stage and collaborating with other actors and singers, she’s just as excited when it comes to teaching her craft.

“What I love about teaching is just seeing the successes in my students,” she stated. “I just recently was a judge for the All-State Choir auditions. We toured North Dakota and saw so many wonderful young singers, so I’m thrilled to see how many people are studying the genre. I am really proud that so many people, especially from North Dakota, are doing this.”

