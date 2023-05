The annual Band Night Parade takes place on May 12. There are over 20 marching bands from all over the 701 participating in this year’s parade. It isn’t just marching bands participating either. There will be classic cars, dance groups, and local businesses also represented.

The parade starts at 6:30 on the North Dakota Capitol Grounds and runs down to Avenue C and back up 4th Street.

Find more information on the Band Night Parade here.