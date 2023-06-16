BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Another pool in Bismarck will open for the season this week. Due to a lifeguard shortage, only Hillside was to open this summer, but the Bismarck Parks and Rec District hired enough lifeguards to open another pool.

The Bismarck Parks and Rec District has announced that in addition to Hillside Aquatic Complex being open this summer, they will also open the Elks Aquatic Center. They are hoping to hire even more lifeguards for the summer.

