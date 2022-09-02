Fort Abraham Lincoln’s legendary glow hike returns this Saturday, September 3rd! The “GLOW HIKE” will be a 1.5 – 2 mile hike on mostly bike paths and roads. This is an event for the whole family and don’t be afraid to have fun with it. You’re encouraged to bring glow sticks, wear UV reflective or glow face paint, and flashlights and wear any type of white or colored clothing that will be reflective under UV light. Literally, shine while you’re hiking. Event is FREE with a ND State Parks Annual Pass, or $7 vehicle registration at the entrance to the park. Organizers suggest you arrive at 7 p.m. to get your glow on. The hike will begin between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Find more information on this event at www.parkrec.nd.gov

Bismarck Parks and Rec is hosting Yoga at the Park at General Sibley Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11: 45 a.m. This is a free event. Head on over to the amphitheater with your yoga mat.

If you don’t have one there will be some available to use. For more information on this event check out the Bismark Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

Motor Magic is taking place in the Magic city through the weekend of September 2-4, 2022.

This is the largest motorsports event in the Upper Midwest!

There will be dirt track racing, drag racing, a classic car auction, a car show go-karts and so much more for the family to enjoy!

Motor Magic kicks off Friday, September 2 at 5 p.m. with drag racing at the dragway.

Admission to the fairgrounds is free with major events priced separately.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.motormagic.net or call 701-857-7620.