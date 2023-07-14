BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It may seem that middle school-aged kids have limited options for entertainment. Bismarck Parks and Recreation is offering something to keep that demographic engaged. Rock the Deck on July 20 at Hillside Aquatic Complex is a pool and music party. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. -8 p.m. Preregistering is not required.

Rock the Deck will feature music, full access to the pool and slides, and opportunities to play deck games and win prizes. On their way out, they will receive an ice cream treat. Photo courtesy of Bismarck Parks and Recreation

Along with Rock the Deck, Bismarck Parks and Rec is hosting other events this summer including a photo contest that’s calling for the community to send in pictures of them enjoying the parks and facilities around Bismarck this season.

For information on events and more, visit Bismarck Parks and Recreation online.