MANDAN, ND (KXNET) The railroad was one of the first systems of transportation that saved time and moved people efficiently. The North Dakota State Railroad Museum in Mandan is a place to learn about the history of the railroad as it is filled with artifacts, photos, and displays. The museum grounds include train buildings and train cars that visitors can explore. It is open from June through August and free to visit.

An upcoming event brings the museum and railroad history alive even more. On August 27, the museum will host Railroad Days. The event will have interactive family activities, including train rides pulled by a miniature steam engine, a scavenger hunt, food, and more.

Visit the North Dakota State Railroad Museum on Facebook for updates and more information.