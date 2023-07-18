BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Don’t let anybody tell you there is nothing to do in the 701. We have the State Fair starting this week, and the 8th Annual Family Day Riverwalk is also happening this week in Bismarck.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Sertoma Park. It will feature fun activities for all ages, from young children to adults. There will be food, games, vendor booths, and live entertainment throughout the entire day. Entertainment will be at Shelter 4 and Shelter 11.

Learn more about the event as well as the sponsors and vendors here.