BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Judy Collins, a folk singing legend, is coming to the 701. Collins is known for her iconic recordings of “Amazing Grace” (1970), “Send In the Clowns” (1975), “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)” (1969), “Both Sides, Now” (1968).

She is currently performing all over the world in support of her newest album, “Spellbound”, which came out a little less than a year ago. For the first time in her career, this album features Collins as the sole songwriter. Spellbound was also nominated for the Best Folk Album at the Grammy Awards and has received rave reviews.

“I’ve been writing songs since 1966, which is when I met up with Leonard Cohen, which is when he asked ‘Why aren’t you writing your own songs?’, so I started then,” said Collin. “So I’ve got dozens of songs in my albums, combined with great writers like Joni Mitchell, Stephen Sondheim, etc., but never have I had all my own songs. I started writing poetry every day, my husband dared me to write a song every day in 2016. 365 songs, of poems which I then plucked a lot of things out of them and found a whole bunch of new songs.”

You can see Judy Collins perform live at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck on October 30. Tickets are available here or at the Bismarck Event Center box office.

