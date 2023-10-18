MINOT, ND (KXNET) Minot State University Theatre is back and ready to entertain. The first MSU theatre production since 2019 opens this week. Rather than taking to a big stage, the production of “The Shape of Things” will take place in a more unique location, the MSU Conference Center.

“One of my favorite things about theatre is that it’s so versatile and you can pretty much do it anywhere,’ said Sarah Belfrage Honerman, Director of Theatre at Minot State University. “Harnett Hall is still under construction, which means Aleshire Theater is still being beautified. But in the interim, there were a couple of options and the Conference Center seemed like a very interesting place. It’s essentially in an alley setup, so there’s two sides for the audience to sit on and it’s a very unique opportunity to share theater in a new way that I hope people will be very excited about.”

“The Shape of Things” is a four-character play that explores how far someone is willing to go and how much they change for who (or what) they love. The play revolves around two intertwined couples.

“The Shape of Things” starts this week and runs from October 19 – 22 at the MSU Conference Center. Tickets are $15 at the door for the public and students, faculty, and staff are free with a MSU ID.

