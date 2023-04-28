Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library is hosting a book sale this weekend. This is a great time to clear our old books that you no longer want and get new books to fill your empty bookshelves.
Learn more and follow them on Facebook.
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
