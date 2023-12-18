BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Make-a-Wish North Dakota is getting ready for their World of Wishes Gala happening Friday, January 19th at the BSC National Energy Center. Regional Director Amanda Godfread said, “It is a tearful night, it’s a joyful night, it’s kind of an emotional rollercoaster maybe, but in the best way.”

There are about 70 children across North Dakota waiting for a wish. Godfread said, “This gala is really the opportunity for anybody that wants to pitch in and make those wishes be able to come true.”

This family-friendly gala has a live auction where they will be auctioning off an ATV donated by Dvorak Motorsports, a 2023-24 signed UND hockey jersey, and Captain Jack’s donated a signed Chris Carter jersey.

