MINOT, ND (KXNET) Get your dancing shoes ready for this year’s Double D’Haw in Minot on August 18. The fundraising event at The Blue Rider Bar will feature live music and a silent auction of bras created by local artists. Tickets are $50.00 and along with a fun evening include a seafood boil, two free signature drinks or specially brewed beer, and Double D-Haw swag.

All proceeds from the event go to Trinity Health Foundation’s Cancer Fund. Get your tickets here.

Learn more about and follow Double D-Haw on Facebook.