Tryton Landsiedel grew up watching the Medora Musical Burning Hills singers. He is now entering his second year as one of the singers. He says that his favorite part of the show is the clogging number, and he even tried to teach Amber how to clog.

Jeff shows off his clogging skills

Tryton Landsiedel performs live

Tryton shares some big news with us and then performs one of his favorite songs from the Medora Musical.