BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Faith & Blue weekend is upon us. A local event to bring together law enforcement and the community is happening tomorrow, October 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Christian School in Bismarck.

“Faith & Blue unites officers with the public,” said Greg Carr a Crisis Care Chaplain in Bismarck. “Every weekend 65 million people get together at religious services across the United States. What a better way to unite the general public with law enforcement and help build those relationships so strong.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity, one, to get to know officers,” said Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben. “Oftentimes there is a misperception out there, or maybe when they do see officers, it’s a bad situation. This is a good situation. They can come visit, they can ask the questions, they can get to know them on a personal level, and see all the cool equipment that the money goes for to keep the people safe.”

On the national level, Faith & Blue started in 2020 to help reinforce the ties between law enforcement officers and the public with a goal to make communities safer and more inclusive. The event will feature all local law enforcement agencies together to show off their vehicles, equipment, and their love and commitment to the communities. There will be K-9 demonstrations, free food and beverages, and more.