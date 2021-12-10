Good Night Live’s last show of the year is tonight at 7 p.m. at The Moose Lodge in Minot

This year has been exceptionally difficult for non-profit organizations.The Salvation Army is in dire need of bell ringers, soup kitchens need servers, animal rescues need fosters and so much more.So while our kids anxiously wait to see what's waiting for them under the Christmas tree, now's the time teach them the importance of giving back, all year round.

"I came down here and I volunteered and I've been here every since," said Tammy Churchill, Bismarck grandmother. "I just love just love it."