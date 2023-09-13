NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) One in six individuals in the 701 is food insecure. The Great Plains Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of providing fresh food to those in rural areas who struggle with access to food assistance. Their mobile food pantry will be making stops in our area soon.

“We’re taking trucks full of food into underserved, more remote rural communities,” said Jared Slinde, Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager. “We are setting up distribution there. We try to get to every area once a quarter. We do 80 different locations in a year, providing more than a million meals to those in need.”

They try to make it as easy as possible for those to partake in the food pantry as well, by making it essentially a drive-up event where participants are encouraged to stay in their vehicle while volunteers load the food into your vehicle for you.

All those in need of food assistance are welcome. There is no preregistration needed, just a short intake form will be filled out on-site.

Learn more about Great Plains Food Bank here and see the Mobile Food Pantry schedule here.