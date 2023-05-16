Atypical Brewery & Barrelworks in Minot is known for good beer, live events, and overall fantastic vibes. The brewery is also passionate about your four-legged friends.

The brewery is hosting Hair of the Dog on May 20. The event includes a 5k and the Beer Mile. The Beer Mile is a unique race in which you drink a beer, then run a quarter mile and come back and do it again, until you have reached a mile. This can be done as a relay team as well, so you aren’t stuck drinking four beers while running a mile on your own.