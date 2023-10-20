BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Buckstop Junction is a historic little town on the outskirts of Bismarck that houses artifacts, buildings, and living quarters from the past. Once a year, it is transformed into Halloween Town.

Halloween Town is in its second year at Buckstop Junction and will run on October 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on October 29 from noon to 6 p.m. The event has volunteers turning the area into an 1800s-style Halloween village. What this means is that all the buildings are turned into trick-or-treat stops. In addition to trick or treating, there will be a Halloween Parade, face painting, hayrides, food trucks, photo booths, costume contests, scavenger hunts, live entertainment, and more.

This free admission, family-friendly event includes fundraising opportunities. Several organizations run carnival-style games, with all proceeds from tickets going to local non-profits.

“Last year we raised almost $10,000 for non-profits,” said Stacy Sturm of URL Radio and one of the organizers of Halloween Town. “So you buy a ticket for a dollar, and there’s either or 10 games and the kids can go around and play them. All the money from the ticket sales goes to the non-profits that are running the games.”

“And then in the hotel, we’re also going to have palm readers and tarot card readers and rune stone readers and fun things like that. We’ll also have kids karaoke going on all weekend. So kids can come out and sing. One of our non-profits we are working with is Hope Reins and they’re going to have some pigs and horses out there. Furry Friends is also one of the trick-or-treat stops. They’re also going to have animals, adoptable animals…you can’t beat kitties and puppies.”

