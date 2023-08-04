MEDORA, ND (KXNET) There is a lot to do and see in Medora. The most well-known of those is the Medora Musical. The home to the musical, the Burning Hills Amphitheatre, also hosts other entertainers throughout the summer, and you don’t have to think summertime when considering a visit to Medora.

Throughout the summer, when the Medora Musical is off, a summer concert series takes the amphitheater stage. So far, Matt Vee, playing the music of Neil Diamond, and comedian, Tommy Ryman have performed. Country music artists Thompson Square will close out the summer on August 14.

“This is going to be a fun, laid-back acoustic show,” said Kaelee Wallace, Marketing and Communications Director. “This is the perfect venue to sit back and enjoy with your spouse, your girlfriends, or whoever you want to bring and enjoy the Badlands and some good live music. It’s a fun, different Medora offering.”

Also coming up next month will be the Badlands Hot Air Balloon Festival. This unique event will take place September 8-10, the same weekend the Medora Musical wraps up for the season.

Medora doesn’t close down in the winter either. The Roughriders Hotel is open all year around, as is Theodore’s Dining Room. There are also Christmas shows in December and in January there is also a kickoff of a winter-spring run of shows. Exploring Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the winter can be a very unique experience. All photos courtesy of Medora

Visit Medora online for more information or to plan your next trip.