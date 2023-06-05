BISMARCK (KXNET) There is an upcoming competition that is open to all high school students in the state of North Dakota. The High School Battle of the Bands is happening at the Bismarck Elks on June 16. The music competition will have two categories. One for bands and the other for solo/duo performers.

Participants not only get the opportunity to take the stage to show off their talents, but they also have the chance to win scholarships. The judges will name a winner in each category as well as a grand prize winner. In total, there will be about $4000 awarded during the event.

Last year’s competition had a solo/duo winner from Minot and a band winner from Bismarck. Bismarck St. Mary’s students, Damien Hartze, Nate Letteer, Preston Barbie, and Elijah Davis were the winners in the band category. Madie Roberts from Minot High School was the solo/duo winner and was also crowned the grand prize winner of the inaugural High School Battle of the Bands.

