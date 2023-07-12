HEBRON, ND (KXNET) A unique fundraiser is currently happening to honor a well-known figure in the Hebron community. Duane “Hutz” Hatzenbuehler’s passed away a year ago, but his two biggest passions were fishing and throwing horseshoes. His family hopes to keep his memory alive by creating horseshoe pits in his memory.

“I thought we could move forward with something that could be long-lasting and could benefit the community and people coming to the community with a horseshoe pit,” said Hutz’s nephew Lee Reinbold.

So far, the pits and backstops have been created. Because of the weather, the concrete still needs to be poured. The goal is to have the project completed by this fall so that the school can use the horseshoe pits in its physical education curriculum. They also hope to have a public dedication and a horseshoe tournament during Hebron’s Fall Festival.

Here’s how you can donate…