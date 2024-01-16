BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – How much do you know about local nonprofits — and how important are they in our communities? To find out, Studio 701 spoke to Dana Hager, the executive director of the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations (NDANO).

“A lot of people think they know what nonprofits are,” Hager states. “But when you get down to it… I had a girlfriend tell me, ‘it wasn’t until you started this job that I really knew what a nonprofit was’. We hear that name thrown around — not-for-profits, NGOs. But nonprofits are organizations that are out there in our communities doing good. They’re doing good for the whole, and they’re not making a profit on it. They’re running a business, obviously, so they’re paying employees, they’re paying taxes, they’re doing all the things that they need to do. But at the end of the day, nobody owns a nonprofit — you’re not making a profit off of it.”

There are hundreds of nonprofits in North Dakota, and many of them are members of NDANO. Hager states many of them serve an important purpose.

“I’m kind of on a soapbox right now about nonprofits,” she notes. “We talk about how we’re wanting people to come live in our communities. Whether you’re a small community or a large community, we want to make our communities the best that they can be — and nonprofits are really the pulse or the culture of that. They’re the ones that are feeding and sheltering the homeless. They’re taking care of our pets — or, if you’re a stray dog out there, they’re the ones that are coming in and taking care of those. There are arts organizations, so they’re providing culture for our communities. A lot of times, there are health care systems. There are schools. Nonprofits impact everybody, even if you don’t realize it, and they really are the pulse of our communities.”

There is a 2024 North Dakota Leadership Conference happening in May, and many educational opportunities. More information about the conference– and the NDANO — can be found here.