BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – Cassie Staiger is the owner and travel advisor at Curated Travel Co.

She says, “Vacation forces families to slow down and live in the moment with each other. It helps busy couples reconnect and a solo trip is an amazing way for someone to disconnect and reset.

Traveling for pleasure can contribute to subjective well-being, because people have more opportunities to detach from their work environment, to experience new things, and to control what they want to do during vacations. Often people are outdoors more when they travel and walk around new places to explore.”

Staiger says, “So for us, Midwesterners, travel can improve physical health as well during those hard-to-get-outside winter months.”

Cassie says her travel company’s services can take the pressure of planning away from the traveler and help navigate issues that could come up while you’re away.

But if you do plan a trip on your own, here are her tips:

Plan as far in advance as you can. This helps with availability, pricing and scheduling

Travel has a tendency to challenge us and push us outside of our comfort zone (what a beautiful thing!). It is important to remember that life happens, and travel plans can get derailed, so travel with a plan but be willing to go with the flow.

Remember to slow down and look around. You may never be in that same spot again, and always catch at least one sunrise wherever you are!

For more information on Cassie or her Travel business

