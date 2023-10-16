BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Coming up on Tuesday, October 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., KX News is hosting a telethon on both KX News and the Dakota’s CW and online. The CPABLE Kids Telethon will benefit CPABLE, a non-profit organization that aims to better the lives of children with cerebral palsy and similar childhood-onset neurological conditions by providing financial assistance for medical-related expenses and equipment not covered by insurance.

“(Families) often have a lot of additional expenses, and that takes a huge financial impact on a family and those costs can easily add up and insurance doesn’t always cover that,” said Kiley Dosland, Secretary for CPABLE . “We formed CPABLE to provide that additional assistance for families.”

“This has been a big project and took a lot of people, took a lot of sponsors and we’re excited to see it all come together,” said Shalee Huntley, Treasurer for CPABLE.

Those interested in taking part in the telethon will be able to call in with a donation, donate online, or participate in a silent auction. The silent auction will include a variety of items ranging from massages to family movie nights to snowmobiling gear to horse riding lessons.

Visit CPABLE online and the KX News webpage dedicated to the telethon here for more information.