Participants at the International Music Camp are getting ready for their end-of-session musical performance. The annual fine arts camp takes place at the International Peace Gardens and hosts adults and children from all over the world. It isn’t just music, however, there are camps for dance, creative writing, painting, drawing, theatre, and more.

Participants of Session 6 will come together Saturday, July 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.and showcase what they have learned during their week long attendance.



Later that same night, the I-M-C Festival of the Arts Performance with the Anderson Duo and Friends takes place beginning at 8 p.m. Join the festivities at the Burdick Center for the performing Arts in Dunseith and while you’re there also check out the beautiful gardens.