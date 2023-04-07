Group of happy friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar restaurant

We’re celebrating this one by expanding our beer knowledge. Ivan Graf a brewer at Stonehome Brewing in Bismarck was invited in on this one. He compiled some trivia and quizzed the hosts. Check it out.

How did the IPA Style of beer get its name?

Credit for the first official IPA typically goes to George Hodgson of London’s Bow Brewery.

What is the best-selling beer in the world?

Snow, which is only sold in China, as of the most recent data available sells 101.2 million hectoliters of beer, or over 2,600,000,000 gallons besting number 2 Budweiser by more than double the volume they sell worldwide on an annual basis.

What year was canned beer introduced in the U.S.?

Canned beer was introduced by American Can Company and Krueger Brewing Co. of Newark, New Jersey on June 24, 1935

Who introduced the first Aluminum can release?

Coors of Golden Colorado introduced the first aluminum can in 1959.

What was the first imported beer in the US after prohibition was lifted?

Heineken was the first imported beer in the USA in 1933.

Where was the first legal beer sold in the USA when prohibition ended?

Utica Club in Utica, NY

According to Reinheitsgebot of 1516, what 3 ingredients were permitted in beer?

Water, barley, and hops

They did not mention yeast because at that time there was not a full understanding of yeast and the science in the brewing process which came later.

What was the name of the first craft brewery in the US?