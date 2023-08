MEDORA, ND (KXNET) Theodore Roosevelt is alive and well in Medora or at least a live portrayal of the former President. Every Tuesday through Saturday, visitors to Medora can take a guided hike with the 26th President of the United States.

Joe Wiegand, reprises the former President and leads hikers on a free journey along the Point to Point Trails, which winds its way to the top of the bluffs downtown. You can also catch Teddy Roosevelt at his show in the Old Town Hall Theater.