K9 Mesa and Officer Benke wins national award plus the 2022 Bismarck Police K9 Calendars are now available

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have accused a Bismarck man of leading an illegal drug operation that trafficked thousands of oxycodone pills into Bismarck.

Layne Johs is charged with four felonies, including leading a criminal organization. Authorities allege Johs is the kingpin of “an ongoing drug trafficking and money laundering organization” that has a network of users, traffickers, distributors, and a supplier outside of North Dakota.