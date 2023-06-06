BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When it comes to nutrition, food is the main ingredient. The Director of Nutrition for Mandan Public Schools, Becky Heinert, visited the show to talk about summer nutrition and the summer lunch program the district puts on in the community. This is a free service for all children age 18 and under. These meals all include protein, fruit, and vegetable.

There are no income or registration requirements for this free service. Kids and families can just stop by one of the three meal sites and pick up a meal. Adults are welcome to purchase a meal for themselves as well for $5.

The Mandan meal sites are Kiwanis Park, Dykshoorn Park, and Eagles Park. Bismarck has sites as well click here for those sites.

To learn more head to www.mandan.k12.nd.us